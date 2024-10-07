BTIG Upgrades Frontline (OB:FRO)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Frontline (OB:FRO) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.25%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 56,841K shares.

Folketrygdfondet holds 10,928K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,243K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,702K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,990K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 1.17% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1,941K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 39.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 74.74% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,933K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 85.79% over the last quarter.

