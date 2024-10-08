BTIG Upgrades Frontline (FRO)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Frontline is $35.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.03% from its latest reported closing price of $25.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontline is 1,232MM, a decrease of 36.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.25%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 56,841K shares. The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 10,928K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,243K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,702K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,990K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 1.17% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1,941K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 39.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 74.74% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,933K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Frontline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontline Ltd. is the fourth largest oil tanker shipping company, based in Hamilton, Bermuda and controlled by John Fredriksen. Its primary business is transporting crude oil.

