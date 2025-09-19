BTIG Upgrades Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is $33.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.01% from its latest reported closing price of $25.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is 502MM, an increase of 19.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.20%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 27,999K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,431K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,124K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 76.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,519K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,519K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,380K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 7.63% over the last quarter.

