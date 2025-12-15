BTIG Upgrades EnerSys (ENS)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BTIG upgraded their outlook for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.55% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for EnerSys is $130.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.03 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.55% from its latest reported closing price of $147.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EnerSys is 4,214MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnerSys. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENS is 0.19%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 44,435K shares. The put/call ratio of ENS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,284K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,278K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,159K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 84.92% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,043K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,037K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.