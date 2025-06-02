BTIG Upgrades Doximity (DOCS)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.72% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Doximity is $62.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.72% from its latest reported closing price of $51.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity is 777MM, an increase of 36.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 16.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.25%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 151,892K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,002K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 13.79% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,584K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 35.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 8.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,353K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,123K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares , representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 61.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,802K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Doximity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.