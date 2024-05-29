BTIG Upgrades Core Scientific (CORZ)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.03% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific is 4.76. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.03% from its latest reported closing price of 4.96.

The projected annual revenue for Core Scientific is 784MM, an increase of 39.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 850.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.18%, an increase of 3,782.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,833.91% to 53,524K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barings holds 10,315K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,968K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,276K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Seas Capital holds 3,831K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 3,384K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Core Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services.

