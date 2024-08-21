BTIG Upgrades Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NasdaqGS:CCSI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.95% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $27.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.95% from its latest reported closing price of $21.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Consensus Cloud Solutions is 426MM, an increase of 20.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCSI is 0.07%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 22,951K shares. The put/call ratio of CCSI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,428K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,906K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,883K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 26.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,196K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management holds 965K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has been a global leader of digital cloud fax technology for over 25 years. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into advanced healthcare standard HL7/FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax, a global leader in online faxing, Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions, Consensus Signal for secure automatic real-time healthcare communications, Consensus Clarity, an Optical Character recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, and jSign for electronic digital signatures.

