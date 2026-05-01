BTIG Upgrades Cerus (CERS)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Cerus (NasdaqGM:CERS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.50% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cerus is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 87.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cerus is 257MM, an increase of 18.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerus. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 33.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERS is 0.01%, an increase of 50.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.72% to 145,319K shares. The put/call ratio of CERS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 18,200K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,850K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERS by 39.42% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,008K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,281K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,710K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 4,686K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,124K shares , representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERS by 52.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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