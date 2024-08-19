BTIG Upgrades CareDx (CDNA)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for CareDx (NasdaqGM:CDNA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for CareDx is $28.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of $33.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CareDx is 401MM, an increase of 34.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareDx. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.16%, an increase of 50.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 65,448K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,867K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,034K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 10.96% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,702K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,864K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 82.77% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,913K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 42.26% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,039K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 46.13% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,576K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 47.80% over the last quarter.

Caredx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

