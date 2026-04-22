BTIG Upgrades BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.59% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for BrightSpire Capital is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 9.59% from its latest reported closing price of $6.05 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BrightSpire Capital is 160MM, a decrease of 51.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpire Capital. This is an decrease of 146 owner(s) or 42.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSP is 0.11%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.89% to 89,051K shares. The put/call ratio of BRSP is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 10,994K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,852K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,962K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,113K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 47.58% over the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 3,055K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares , representing an increase of 17.50%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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