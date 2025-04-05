BTIG Upgrades Booking Holdings (SNSE:BKNG)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Booking Holdings (SNSE:BKNG) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 200 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.63%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 35,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,201K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 10.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,021K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 15.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 866K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.