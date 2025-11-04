BTIG Reiterates Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VRDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.84% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 71.84% from its latest reported closing price of $23.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is 19MM, an increase of 6,113.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.22%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 103,837K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 5,380K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,875K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 34.53% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 4,428K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 25.21% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,883K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,460K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 13.04% over the last quarter.

