BTIG Reiterates Vaxcyte (PCVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Vaxcyte (NasdaqGS:PCVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.06% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is $101.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 143.06% from its latest reported closing price of $41.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.23%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 184,090K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,691K shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,765K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 47.65% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 11,966K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,189K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 14.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,001K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares , representing an increase of 54.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 82.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,955K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares , representing a decrease of 29.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 37.28% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,772K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,110K shares , representing a decrease of 28.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 38.09% over the last quarter.

