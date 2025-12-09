BTIG Reiterates Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $40.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 100.67% from its latest reported closing price of $19.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 1,030MM, an increase of 825.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.20%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 111,171K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,520K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,486K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,797K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 67.17% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,255K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 180.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,698K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 61.64% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 3,467K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 4.99% over the last quarter.

