BTIG Reiterates Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $39.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 189.62% from its latest reported closing price of $13.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 1,030MM, an increase of 1,221.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.18%, an increase of 26.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 111,807K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,520K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,797K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing an increase of 32.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 4,065K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 33.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,839K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 7.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,619K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 30.21% over the last quarter.

