BTIG Reiterates SunCar Technology Group (SDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of SunCar Technology Group (NasdaqCM:SDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.34% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for SunCar Technology Group is $4.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 136.34% from its latest reported closing price of $2.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCar Technology Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDA is 0.01%, an increase of 26.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.52% to 812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centiva Capital holds 348K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 43.93% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 100K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing a decrease of 89.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 61.65% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 98K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 76K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 25.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 31.72% over the last quarter.

PGJ - Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 26.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.