BTIG Reiterates Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.90% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sky Harbour Group is $17.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 76.90% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sky Harbour Group is 42MM, an increase of 76.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sky Harbour Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYH is 0.13%, an increase of 21.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.90% to 11,730K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYH is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAPROCK Group holds 1,424K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management holds 750K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 21.70% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 734K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 702K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 63.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 53.69% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 651K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 77.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 15.04% over the last quarter.

