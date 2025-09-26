BTIG Reiterates Redwood Trust (RWT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.55% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust is $7.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 22.55% from its latest reported closing price of $5.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Redwood Trust is 143MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWT is 0.09%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 130,530K shares. The put/call ratio of RWT is 3.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,625K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,375K shares , representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 83.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,929K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,245K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 11.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,418K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 8.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,253K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 10.04% over the last quarter.

