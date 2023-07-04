BTIG Reiterates Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, BTIG reiterated coverage of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.42% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is 37.13. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 66.42% from its latest reported closing price of 22.31.

The projected annual revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics is 9MM, an increase of 939.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.17%, an increase of 123.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.61% to 56,325K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,601K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,592K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 175.45% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,776K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,615K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares, representing a decrease of 39.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 30.33% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,558K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 70.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 559.18% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

