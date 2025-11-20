BTIG Reiterates Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Palo Alto Networks (NasdaqGS:PANW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is $226.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from its latest reported closing price of $199.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 11,467MM, an increase of 19.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.36, a decrease of 23.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.46%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 615,973K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,440K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,912K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,795K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,398K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,459K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,555K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 74.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,750K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,617K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 90.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,449K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 51.01% over the last quarter.

