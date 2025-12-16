BTIG Reiterates Outset Medical (OM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Outset Medical (NasdaqGS:OM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is $16.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 304.66% from its latest reported closing price of $3.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is 276MM, an increase of 130.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 12.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OM is 0.08%, an increase of 30.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 19,320K shares. The put/call ratio of OM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Health Sciences holds 1,730K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,615K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 30.41% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,335K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 1,326K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,024K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing a decrease of 61.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 55.57% over the last quarter.

