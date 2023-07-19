BTIG Reiterates Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, BTIG reiterated coverage of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orthofix Medical is 36.21. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 71.86% from its latest reported closing price of 21.07.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix Medical is 490MM, a decrease of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix Medical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFIX is 0.09%, an increase of 34.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.28% to 37,085K shares. The put/call ratio of OFIX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 2,651K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,488K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,086K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares, representing a decrease of 30.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 39.72% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,044K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 1,836K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 56.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 54.55% over the last quarter.

Orthofix Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as it partners with health care professionals to improve patients' lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

