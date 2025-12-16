BTIG Reiterates Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Organogenesis Holdings (NasdaqCM:ORGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 79.50% from its latest reported closing price of $4.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings is 573MM, an increase of 23.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.04%, an increase of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 74,381K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGO is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 12,132K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,343K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 13.85% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 7,498K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,777K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,855K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing an increase of 41.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 80.44% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,284K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,975K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 18.14% over the last quarter.

