BTIG Reiterates Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Organogenesis Holdings (NasdaqCM:ORGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.36% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 74.36% from its latest reported closing price of $4.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings is 573MM, an increase of 33.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.05%, an increase of 31.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 76,347K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 12,343K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,478K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 22.92% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 6,777K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,278K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing an increase of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 92.40% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 2,858K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing an increase of 88.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 539.47% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,424K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 35.70% over the last quarter.

