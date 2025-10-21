BTIG Reiterates Oncology Institute (TOI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Oncology Institute (NasdaqCM:TOI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.40% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oncology Institute is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 68.40% from its latest reported closing price of $4.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oncology Institute is 391MM, a decrease of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncology Institute. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 157.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOI is 0.06%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 103.30% to 34,572K shares. The put/call ratio of TOI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tiff Advisory Services holds 3,634K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOI by 60.61% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,360K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,990K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 57.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOI by 276.70% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,518K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOI by 92.07% over the last quarter.

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant holds 2,447K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOI by 130.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.