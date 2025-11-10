BTIG Reiterates Nomad Foods (NOMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.10% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nomad Foods is $19.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 57.10% from its latest reported closing price of $12.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nomad Foods is 3,124MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomad Foods. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOMD is 0.44%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 146,421K shares. The put/call ratio of NOMD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 14,323K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,209K shares , representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 7,485K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,442K shares , representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,331K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,303K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,247K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,624K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 37.78% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,880K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.