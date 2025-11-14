BTIG Reiterates MercadoLibre (MELI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of MercadoLibre (NasdaqGS:MELI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.50% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is $2,914.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,070.50 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2,031.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 18,773MM, a decrease of 28.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,427 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 0.98%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 50,041K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,317K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,816K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,778K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,740K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,607K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 17.46% over the last quarter.

