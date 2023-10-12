BTIG Reiterates Matinas Biopharma Holdings (MTNB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, BTIG reiterated coverage of Matinas Biopharma Holdings (AMEX:MTNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 812.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matinas Biopharma Holdings is 2.30. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 812.16% from its latest reported closing price of 0.25.

The projected annual revenue for Matinas Biopharma Holdings is 9MM, an increase of 192.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matinas Biopharma Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTNB is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 27,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,021K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sargent Investment Group holds 3,923K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTNB by 37.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,322K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTNB by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,959K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTNB by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 1,399K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Background Information



Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

