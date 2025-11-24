BTIG Reiterates Masimo (MASI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Masimo (NasdaqGS:MASI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Masimo is $188.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.03% from its latest reported closing price of $149.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masimo is 2,792MM, an increase of 27.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masimo. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MASI is 0.32%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 67,404K shares. The put/call ratio of MASI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Politan Capital Management holds 4,590K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,620K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 86.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,127K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing a decrease of 17.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,854K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 17.87% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 1,587K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.