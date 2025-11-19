BTIG Reiterates Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lightspeed Commerce is $12.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.69 to a high of $15.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.16% from its latest reported closing price of $11.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lightspeed Commerce is 1,376MM, an increase of 18.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightspeed Commerce. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSPD is 0.21%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 82,296K shares. The put/call ratio of LSPD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 24,286K shares representing 17.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 15,600K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 50.79% over the last quarter.

Wishbone Management holds 4,098K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,319K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 2,753K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares , representing an increase of 22.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.