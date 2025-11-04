BTIG Reiterates Kontoor Brands (KTB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kontoor Brands is $91.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.64% from its latest reported closing price of $73.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kontoor Brands is 2,723MM, a decrease of 3.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kontoor Brands. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTB is 0.15%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 73,376K shares. The put/call ratio of KTB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 6,919K shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,022K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 79.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,978K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,553K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares , representing an increase of 40.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 55.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,777K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,624K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 50.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.