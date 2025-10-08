BTIG Reiterates J.Jill (JILL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for J.Jill is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 35.46% from its latest reported closing price of $15.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for J.Jill is 653MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01, an increase of 52.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.Jill. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JILL is 0.06%, an increase of 16.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 9,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,057K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,029K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 34.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 64.71% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 983K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 21.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 936K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 66.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 402K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.