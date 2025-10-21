BTIG Reiterates IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of IDEAYA Biosciences (NasdaqGS:IDYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IDEAYA Biosciences is $46.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.70% from its latest reported closing price of $30.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDEAYA Biosciences is 52MM, an increase of 644.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEAYA Biosciences. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDYA is 0.15%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.07% to 114,298K shares. The put/call ratio of IDYA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,553K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares , representing an increase of 58.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 183.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,206K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,402K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 63.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,870K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares , representing an increase of 57.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 165.07% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,028K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 97.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 3,860.01% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,627K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 44.93% over the last quarter.

