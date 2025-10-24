BTIG Reiterates I-Mab - Depositary Receipt (IMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of I-Mab - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:IMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for I-Mab - Depositary Receipt is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 62.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for I-Mab - Depositary Receipt is 160MM, an increase of 28,065.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in I-Mab - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAB is 0.06%, an increase of 143.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.10% to 10,740K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAB is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,981K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ariose Capital Management holds 1,704K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 94.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 1,364.49% over the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 1,133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

SG Americas Securities holds 464K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing a decrease of 88.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing a decrease of 73.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 54.12% over the last quarter.

