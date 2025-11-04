BTIG Reiterates Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $49.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $44.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is 1,082MM, a decrease of 51.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 9.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.37%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.30% to 213,389K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,559K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,230K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,214K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,954K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,163K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,160K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,869K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,024K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 45.01% over the last quarter.

