BTIG Reiterates GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (NasdaqGS:GEHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.83% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies is $89.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from its latest reported closing price of $74.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE HealthCare Technologies is 21,986MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,140 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEHC is 0.20%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 468,580K shares. The put/call ratio of GEHC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,517K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,568K shares , representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,973K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,974K shares , representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 18.79% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 15,054K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,697K shares , representing an increase of 28.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 25.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,992K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,723K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 16.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,998K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,707K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 16.60% over the last quarter.

