BTIG Reiterates Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Domino's Pizza (NasdaqGS:DPZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza is $513.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $626.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of $410.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza is 5,162MM, an increase of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.20%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 39,013K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,982K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 4.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,001K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,763K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 57.32% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,200K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 55.66% over the last quarter.

