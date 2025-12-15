BTIG Reiterates Carlsmed (CARL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Carlsmed (NasdaqGS:CARL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.38% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlsmed is $19.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 54.38% from its latest reported closing price of $12.95 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsmed. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5,200.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,253K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,093K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 322K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 175K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

Russell Investments Group holds 159K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

