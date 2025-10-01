BTIG Reiterates Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Broadstone Net Lease is $19.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from its latest reported closing price of $17.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadstone Net Lease is 439MM, a decrease of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadstone Net Lease. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNL is 0.22%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 196,369K shares. The put/call ratio of BNL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,026K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,823K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,104K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 54.78% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 4,906K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares , representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 68.04% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,791K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 27.86% over the last quarter.

