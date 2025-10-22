BTIG Reiterates Boston Scientific (BSX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $126.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.22 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.55% from its latest reported closing price of $103.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 14,925MM, a decrease of 22.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.53%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 1,547,769K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,576K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,994K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,952K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 34,663K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,497K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 33,845K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,557K shares , representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,649K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,198K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

