BTIG Reiterates Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:BTDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group is $34.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 185.67% from its latest reported closing price of $11.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bitdeer Technologies Group is 594MM, an increase of 27.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 46.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTDR is 0.25%, an increase of 25.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.04% to 66,155K shares. The put/call ratio of BTDR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 5,391K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 26.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,194K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing a decrease of 26.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 6.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,010K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,761K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,337K shares , representing a decrease of 259.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,537K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 30.53% over the last quarter.

