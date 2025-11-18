BTIG Reiterates Biohaven (BHVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.74% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Biohaven is $25.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 213.74% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biohaven is 53MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biohaven. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHVN is 0.13%, an increase of 19.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 97,857K shares. The put/call ratio of BHVN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,772K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares , representing an increase of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 48.81% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 6,611K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 76.68% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,620K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,897K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 40.34% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,803K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.