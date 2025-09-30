BTIG Reiterates Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.74% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $31.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 141.74% from its latest reported closing price of $13.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avalo Therapeutics is 50MM, an increase of 11,337.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.07%, an increase of 44.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 7,957K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,028K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 45.85% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 995K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 967K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 933K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 608K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 17.54% over the last quarter.

