BTIG Reiterates Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock (ATLCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ATLCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock is $33.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.57 to a high of $42.57. The average price target represents an increase of 39.12% from its latest reported closing price of $23.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock is 1,811MM, an increase of 296.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLCP is 0.27%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.38% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCP by 4.80% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 21K shares.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

