BTIG Reiterates Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Atlanticus Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATLC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.74% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings is $86.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.74% from its latest reported closing price of $61.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings is 1,811MM, an increase of 296.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLC is 0.02%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.07% to 3,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 442K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 82.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 160K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 127K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 48.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 126K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.