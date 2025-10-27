BTIG Reiterates Amentum Holdings (AMTM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.66% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amentum Holdings is $28.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.66% from its latest reported closing price of $22.55 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTM is 0.14%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 232,371K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 45,027K shares representing 18.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,894K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%.

Invesco holds 19,577K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,191K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 88.75% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,031K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,062K shares , representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 48.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,986K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,870K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 30.31% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 5,461K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares , representing an increase of 34.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 67.59% over the last quarter.

