BTIG Reiterates Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 110.24% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 153MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALDX is 0.10%, an increase of 26.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.68% to 37,847K shares. The put/call ratio of ALDX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 5,476K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,052K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,276K shares , representing a decrease of 128.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 69.47% over the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 2,050K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 45.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,781K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,474K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 73.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 83.16% over the last quarter.

