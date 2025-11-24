BTIG Reiterates Alcon (ALC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.61% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alcon is $107.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.71 to a high of $141.39. The average price target represents an increase of 40.61% from its latest reported closing price of $76.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcon is 10,105MM, a decrease of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcon. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.40%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.44% to 279,695K shares. The put/call ratio of ALC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,706K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,075K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,256K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,982K shares , representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 40.76% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 8,807K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,759K shares , representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 93.91% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 8,493K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,142K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Ako Capital Llp holds 7,974K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,713K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 1.84% over the last quarter.

