BTIG Reiterates AC Immune (ACIU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of AC Immune (NasdaqGM:ACIU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is 622MM, an increase of 14,116.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.02%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 25,208K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 19,822K shares representing 20.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,025K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 828K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 412K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 381K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 77.08% over the last quarter.

