BTIG Reiterates Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.42% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is $146.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.56 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.42% from its latest reported closing price of $126.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is 44,390MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABT is 0.52%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 1,625,372K shares. The put/call ratio of ABT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 61,615K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,137K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,945K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,801K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,386K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 38,769K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,766K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,542K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,293K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 52.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.